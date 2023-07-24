Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Rainfall Warning For Mumbai, Telangana, Odisha And Other Places
IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert for Mumbai predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm on July 25.
The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over west coast till July 26.
IMD has predicted a fresh spell of isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over east central India during July 25 and 27.
The weather agency said that rainfall activity might increase over northwest India during July 26 and 27 over East India during July 28 and 30.
IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert for Mumbai predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm on July 25.
â ï¸ #OrangeAlert â ï¸ #Mumbai brace for Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 25th July.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 24, 2023
Stay safe! #WeatherWarning #RainfallUpdates #MonsoonSeason #SafetyFirst #WeatherAlert@moesgoi@DDNewslive@ndmaindia@airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/7Peo7DF5ao
IMD Weather Forecast And Warning
Northwest India:
Light/Moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand from July 24 to 28
Over Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan from July 24 to July 27
Over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh & West Uttar Pradesh during July 26 to July 28
Over West Rajasthan on July 25 & July 26 and Jammu and Kashmir on July 26 and July 27.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 26 and July 27 and over Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on July 26.
â ï¸ #OrangeAlertâ ï¸ #Haryana & #WestUttarPradesh brace for Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 26th July.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 24, 2023
Stay safe! #WeatherWarning #RainfallUpdates #MonsoonSeason #SafetyFirst #WeatherAlert@moesgoi@DDNewslive@ndmaindia@airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/uSF3BQD55Q
Central India:
Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from July 24 to July 28
West Madhya Pradesh on July 24, 27 & 28; and East Madhya Pradesh on July 28
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on July 26 and July 27.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from July 24 to July 28 and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat state on July 24.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 26.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Coastal Karnataka from July 24 to July 28 and isolated heavy rainfall over Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka during July 24 to July 26; over South Interior Karnataka; Kerala & Mahe during July 24 to July 27 and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on July 24 and July 25.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Coastal Karnataka on July 26 over Telangana from July 25 to July 27.
â ï¸ #OrangeAlert â ï¸ #Telangana brace for Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 24th July with extremely heavy falls on 25th, 26th, 27th July.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 24, 2023
Stay safe! #WeatherWarning #RainfallUpdates #WeatherAlert@moesgoi@DDNewslive@ndmaindia@airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/w6CIlvLPpm
â ï¸ #OrangeAlert â ï¸#Kerala brace for Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) from 24th July.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 24, 2023
Stay safe!#WeatherWarning #RainfallUpdates #MonsoonSeason #SafetyFirst #WeatherAlert@moesgoi@DDNewslive@ndmaindia@airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/dWWQngE2Mh
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during July 24 to July 28; Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim on July 24, July 27 & July 28.
Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Odisha on July 25 & July 26. Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over Bihar from July 28.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over and Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya from July 24 to 28 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on July 24, July 25 & July 28. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on July 27 and July 28.