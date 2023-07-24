Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Rainfall Warning For Mumbai, Telangana, Odisha And Other Places

The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over west coast till July 26.

IMD has predicted a fresh spell of isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over east central India during July 25 and 27.

The weather agency said that rainfall activity might increase over northwest India during July 26 and 27 over East India during July 28 and 30.

IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert for Mumbai predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm on July 25.