Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For Several States Till August 3
There will also be an increase in rainfall activity over northwest India from August 3 to August 6.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over east and eastcentral India during next 3-4 days.
IMD said that extremely heavy falls are likely over south Gangetic West Bengal on Tuesday, north Odisha on August 1 and 2 and east Madhya Pradesh on August 3, and decrease thereafter.
There will also be an increase in rainfall activity over northwest India from August 3 to August 6.
The weather agency has predicted an Increase in rainfall activity along Konkan coast & adjoining Madhya Maharashtra during the next 3 days and add that the reduction in rainfall activity would continue over peninsular India during the next 5 days.
Deep Depression Over Northeast Bay of Bengal
In the press release, the IMD informed that Monday's 'well marked low pressure area' over central parts of North Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Depression over Northeast Bay of Bengal at 0530 hrs IST of Tuesday and further intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today, the 1st August, 2023 over the northeast Bay of Bengal off Bangladesh coast, about 160 km east-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 420 km east of Digha (West Bengal).
It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Bangladesh's coast close to east of Khepupara by the evening of August 1. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal during subsequent 24 hours.
IMD Weather Forecast
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over:
Bihar from August 1 to 5
Odisha from August 1 to 3
Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on August 1 and 2
Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim from August 1 to 4.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Odisha on August 1 and 2 and over Gangetic West Bengal on August 1.
Central India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh from August 1 to 4; north Chhattisgarh from August 1 to 3; west Madhya Pradesh from August 2 to 4 and Vidarbha on August 2.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over East Madhya Pradesh on August 3.
Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over
Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh from August 1 to 5.
Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh from August 3 to 5
West Uttar Pradesh & East Rajasthan from August 2 to 5.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over
East Uttar Pradesh from August 1 to 3
Uttarakhand from August 3 to 5
Himachal Pradesh August 3 and 4
West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on August 3.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the region during the next 5 days with isolated very heavy rainfall over Tripura on August 1.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next the 5 days, Marathwada on August 2 and over Gujarat Region on August 1, 4 and 5.
South India: Light/moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Karnataka August 2 to 4; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on August 1 and reduced rainfall activity over the remaining regions.