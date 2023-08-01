Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For Several States Till August 3

The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over east and eastcentral India during next 3-4 days.

IMD said that extremely heavy falls are likely over south Gangetic West Bengal on Tuesday, north Odisha on August 1 and 2 and east Madhya Pradesh on August 3, and decrease thereafter.

There will also be an increase in rainfall activity over northwest India from August 3 to August 6.

The weather agency has predicted an Increase in rainfall activity along Konkan coast & adjoining Madhya Maharashtra during the next 3 days and add that the reduction in rainfall activity would continue over peninsular India during the next 5 days.