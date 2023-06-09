Monsoon Time Table For Trains Passing Through Konkan Railway Released: Check Updated Timetable Here

With the onset of Monsoon 2023 in Kerala, the Southern Railway Division has released the monsoon time table for trains passing through Konkan Railway.

The train services handled by Southern Railway which passes through Konkan route will run as per the monsoon time table with effect from June 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023.

The revision in timetable comes after southwest monsoon arriving in Kerala on June 8, a week later than normal date of June 1.

Indian Railways has recommended citizens to plan their journey according to this new time table. The railway authority has also requested passengers who have booked their tickets before the notification of the Monsoon time table to confirm the timings in advance of their journey.