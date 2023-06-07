Monsoon Onset In Kerala To Be Mild As Cyclone Biparjoy Rapidly Intensifies: IMD

"Cyclonic storm Biparjoy (pronounced as “Biporjoy”) over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 2 kmph during the last six hours, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centred over the same region at 05:30 a.m,, about 890 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,000 km southwest of Mumbai, 1,070 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1,370 km south of Karachi," the IMD said in an update around 8:30 a.m.