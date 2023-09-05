Monsoon 2023 Update: Parts of Maharashtra To Witness An Increase In Rainfall Activity, Says IMD

West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated spells of heavy rainfall is very likely over Marathwada from 5th–8th Septembe, over Konkan & Goa from 7th–9th September, over Madhya Maharashtra during 6th-9th September and over Gujarat Region on 8th September.

East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated spells of heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal during 5th-7th September, over Odisha from 5th-8th September, over Jharkhand on 5th September & 8th September and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from 5th-9th September.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal & Odisha on 5th September.

South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka on 5th & 6th September, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from 5th-7th September, over Rayalaseema on 5th September, over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 8th & 9th September and over Kerala & Mahe from 5th-9th September.

Isolated spells of very heavy rainfall are also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on 5th September.

Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha from 5th-9th September, over Chhattisgarh from 5th–7th September and over West Madhya Pradesh from 6th–9th September.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Chhattisgarh on 5th September and over Vidarbha on 6th September.

Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 8th & 9th September and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from 7th-9th September.

Northwest India: Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over West Uttar Pradesh on 6th September, over East Uttar Pradesh on 6th & 7th September, over East Rajasthan from 7th-9th September and over Uttarakhand on 8th & 9th September.