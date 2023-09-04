Monsoon 2023 Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over These Regions In The Next 5 Days

East India: There is a high probability of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, along with isolated heavy rainfall, over Gangetic West Bengal on 4th September. Similar weather conditions are expected over Odisha during 4th-7th September and over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 4th-5th September.

There is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 4th September and over Odisha from 5th-7th September.

South India: There is a high probability of light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall, in various regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala, Mahe, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema from September 3rd to September 7th.

There is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh on the 4th and 5th of September, as well as in Telangana from the 4th to the 5th of September.

Central India: There is a possibility of light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on 6th & 7th September; East Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha during 5th-7th September and over Chhattisgarh during 4th–7th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over south Chhattisgarh on 5th September.

West India: There is a high probability of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in Konkan and Goa from September 4th to September 7, and in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from September 5th to September 7th.

Northeast India: There is a high possibility of scattered to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms with isolated heavy rainfall activity in Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from September 6 to September 7.

Subdued rainfall activity is likely over Northwest India during the next 5 days.