Monsoon 2023: Top Wettest Places In India On July 4
These 11 places in India received the highest rainfall on 4th July 2023, according to Skymet.
Monsoon has now covered the entire nation, and many places have been experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last couple of days.
Private weather forecaster, Skymet has released a list of the wettest cities in India.
Mangaluru in Karnataka recorded 147 mm of rainfall, making it the wettest city in India on July 4, 2023.
Top Wettest Cities In India - 4th July
Mangaluru: in Karnataka recorded the highest rainfall today of 147 mm making it the wettest place in India on July 4th.
Harnai: This village in Dapoli of Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra is the second place in India that received the highest rainfall of 144 mm.
Kochi: in Kerala recorded the highest rainfall today of 121 mm making it the 3rd wettest place in India.
Dhubri: in Assam recorded the highest rainfall today of 121 mm, making it the 4th wettest place in India.
Honnavar: in Karnataka received the highest rainfall today of 88 mm making it the 5th wettest place in India.
Valparai: This hill station in Tamil Nadu recorded the highest rainfall of 83 mm, making it the 6th wettest place in India.
Kannur: in Kerala recorded the highest rainfall of 82 mm making it the 7th most wettest place in India.
Mormugao: in Goa received the highest rainfall of 75 mm today, making it the 8th wettest place in India.
Karwar: in Karnataka received the highest rainfall of 72 mm today, making it the 9th wettest place in India.
Matheran: This small hill station in Maharashtra received rainfall of 72 mm today, making it the 10th wettest place in India.
Mahabaleshwar: Another hill station in Maharashtra which received the highest rainfall of 68 mm today, making it the 11th wettest place in India.