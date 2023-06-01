Monsoon 2023: Southwest Monsoon Advances Further To Reach Kerala By June 4
As the month of June begins, IMD will continue providing regular updates on the progress of the Southwest Monsoon
According to predictions made by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Monsoon in India will arrive on June 4.
As the month of June begins, IMD will continue providing regular updates on the progress of the Southwest Monsoon and alert citizens with its forecast warnings.
IMD took to Twitter on Thursday to provide an update on the Monsoon tracking.
As per the latest update, the SW monsoon has advanced further into some parts of the South Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area and some more parts of South Bay of Bengal & East central Bay of Bengal.
The press release on the IMD website also stated that the conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of the South Arabian sea, Maldives & Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, East Central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.
Cyclonic Circulation Prediction
As SW monsoon advances further, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea around 5th June which can cause a low-pressure area to likely form over the same region during subsequent 48 hours.
When Will Monsoon Arrive in Kerala?
As per the latest update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the 2023 monsoon onset over Kerala will be on June 4, with a model error of ± 4 days
Rainfall Prediction in South India
With the onset of the Monsoon coming closer, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning along with gusty winds are very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka
Similarly, isolated to scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is expected during next 5 days. Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Coastal Karnataka on 1st June and over Kerala from 1st-5th June.