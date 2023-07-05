Monsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States On 5th July

There is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka and parts of Kerala.

High chances of Moderate to heavy rain over the coasts of Maharashtra and Goa.

Light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells is possible over the foothills of these places:

East Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal

Sikkim

Parts of Assam

Arunachal Pradesh

Light to moderate rain may occur over: