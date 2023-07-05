Monsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States On 5th July

BQPrimeNationMonsoon 2023: Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States On 5th July
Skymet predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for some states like, Karnataka, Maharashtra. Check the list here.

05 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST
BQPrime
Private weather forecaster, Skymet has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in a few states on 5th July. In their recent press release, Skymet talked about the weather system and listed out the places that will receive moderate to heavy rainfall today. 

These States Will Face Heavy Rainfall Today: 

  • There is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka and parts of Kerala. 

  • High chances of Moderate to heavy rain over the coasts of Maharashtra and Goa. 

Light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells is possible over the foothills of these places: 

  • East Uttar Pradesh

  • Bihar

  • Sub-Himalayan West Bengal

  • Sikkim

  • Parts of Assam

  • Arunachal Pradesh

Light to moderate rain may occur over: 

  • Uttar Pradesh

  • Bihar

  • Jharkhand

  • Parts of Odisha

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Andhra Pradesh

  • Telangana

  • Maharashtra

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Uttarakhand

  • Himachal Pradesh

  • South Gujarat

  • Parts of Rajasthan

  • Delhi

  • Haryana

Skymet Vice President, Mahesh Palwat also tweeted about heavy rainfall prediction over many districts of Gujarat on 7th and 8th of July and asked people to be prepared and stay safe during heavy rainfall.

Impact Of Heavy Rainfall

  • Flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses in urban areas.

  • Reduction in visibility.

  • Disruption of traffic in major cities due to waterlogging.

  • Increased travel time due to water logging issues.

  • Localized landslides/mudslides.

  • Damage to horticulture and standing crops due to inundation.

