Modi's U.S. State Visit: Major Announcements, Decisions Between The Two Countries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his first official state visit to the U.S. on June 21.
As part of his three-day visit, he met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington D.C., and had bilateral discussions on various issues between June 22 and 23.
The two leaders spoke about strengthening chip supply, space exploration, minerals and renewables, technology, and defence.
Here are the major announcements made:
Technology Partnerships
Strengthening Semiconductor Supply Chains
Micron Technology Inc. will invest more than $800 million (Rs 6,563 crore) for a new $2.75 billion (Rs 22,560 crore) semiconductor assembly and test facility in India.
Applied Materials will build a semiconductor centre in India to strengthen chip supply chain diversification.
Critical Minerals Partnership
The countries have established a Minerals Security Partnership for diverse and sustainable critical energy mineral supply chains.
India’s Epsilon Carbon Ltd. will invest $650 million (Rs 5,332.44 crore) in a greenfield electric vehicle battery component factory.
Space Exploration
India has signed the Artemis Accords, joining 26 other countries in exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond.
NASA will provide advanced training to Indian Space Research Organisation astronauts with the goal of launching a joint effort to the International Space Station in 2024.
Quantum, Advanced computing, And Artificial Intelligence
The countries have established a Joint Indo-U.S. Quantum Coordination Mechanism to facilitate research between the public and private sectors.
Startup Collaboration
The U.S.-India Commercial Dialogue will roll out a new "Innovation Handshake" that will address regulatory hurdles to cooperation, promote job growth in emerging technologies, and highlight opportunities for hi-tech upskilling.
Fibre Optics Investments
India’s Sterlite Technologies Ltd. has invested $100 million (Rs 820.38 crore) to build an optical fibre cable manufacturing unit near Columbia, which will facilitate $150 million (Rs 1,230.56 crore) in annual exports of optical fibre from India.
Next-Generation Defense Partnerships
GE F414 Engine Co-Production: General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. have proposed to jointly produce the F-414 Jet Engine in India.
General Atomics MQ-9Bs: India intends to procure armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAVs, which will increase India’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.
New Sustainment And Ship Repair:
The U.S. Navy has concluded a Master Ship Repair Agreement with Larsen and Toubro Shipyard in Kattupalli, Chennai.
It is finalising deals with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. and Goa Shipyard Ltd. for ship service and repair at Indian shipyards.
Both countries are also engaged in advanced steps to operationalise tools in order to increase defense cooperation and are resolved to strengthen undersea domain awareness.
They have also started negotiations for a Security of Supply Arrangement and a Reciprocal Defense Procurement Arrangement that will allow the supply of defence goods during supply chain disruptions.
Sustainable Development And Global Health Partnerships
India’s VSK Energy LLC will invest up to $1.5 billion to develop a solar panel manufacturing unit in the U.S., including a 2.0 GW module-and-cell manufacturing plant.
India’s JSW Steel USA will invest $120 million at its steel plant in Ohio.
The U.S. and India will create a payment security mechanism that will ease the deployment of 10,000 made-in-India electric buses in India.
The Global Biofuels Alliance between India and the U.S. will facilitate cooperation in accelerating the use of biofuels.
The two countries are developing a broader and deeper bilateral counternarcotics framework to disrupt the illegal production and global trafficking of illicit drugs.
Other Key Highlights
The bilateral talks between India and the U.S. also included the following:
Boeing announced a $100 million investment in infrastructure and programmes to train pilots in India, supporting the country’s need for 31,000 new pilots over the next 20 years.
The U.S. will launch a programme to adjudicate domestic renewals of some petition-based temporary work visas, including for Indian nationals.
India and the U.S. have launched a new Joint Task Force for expanding research and university partnerships.
The two nations are negotiating a Cultural Property Agreement, which would help prevent the illegal trafficking of cultural property from India.
The U.S. and India have taken steps towards deepening bilateral cooperation to strengthen economic relations and trade ties.
The U.S. will join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative to promote a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain, as well as its conservation and sustainable use.