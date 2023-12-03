BQPrimeNationMobile Internet Restored In Manipur Except Few Areas
Mobile Internet Restored In Manipur Except Few Areas

Mobile internet had been suspended in the state since May 3 following the outbreak of violence in the state.

03 Dec 2023, 08:54 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@lpcruz?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Laurence Cruz</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/person-taking-a-picture-of-city-at-daytime-roxKVJfCGB0?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a></p></div>
Photo by Laurence Cruz on Unsplash

The Manipur government on Sunday restored mobile internet services across the state barring a few areas till Dec 18, a notification said.

"Considering improvement in law and order and inconveniences faced by people due to the mobile internet ban, the state government has decided to relax the suspension", the notification said.

Mobile towers catering to services within a 2 km radius along adjoining areas between districts such as Chandel and Kakching, Churachandpur and Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Kakching, Kangpokpi and Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Thoubal and Tengnoupal and Kakching will still face suspended operations, it said.

