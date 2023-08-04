Minor Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck In Kolkata, Massive Protests Erupt
A minor boy died and his father was critically injured on Friday morning after a speeding truck hit them at Behala Chowrasta area here, triggering massive protests by locals who torched several vehicles, officials said.
RAF personnel in large numbers were deployed, and police baton-charged protesters and fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, they said.
A few policemen, including Kolkata Police Joint CP (Traffic) Rupesh Kumar, suffered injuries, the officials said.
The father of the deceased boy, Souranil Sarkar, is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital. Souranil was a student of Class 2 at Barisha High School.
The accident took place around 6:30 am, shortly after which protests erupted, with locals setting afire a number of police vehicles and private buses, they said.
Traffic was disrupted on the busy Diamond Harbour Road for at least two hours, a police officer said.
The truck driver has been apprehended from Santragachi and the vehicle was impounded, he said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought a report about the incident from Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.
"The traffic police were present at the spot when the accident took place. We will launch a detailed investigation, which will also ascertain whether there was any lapse,” Goyal told reporters.