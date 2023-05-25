Ministry of Minority Affairs Grants Rs 45.34 Crores For Promotion Of Unani Medicine: Here Are The Details
The Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Minority Affairs have joined forces to extend the development of Unani Medicine system
The Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Ministry of Ayush have come together for the development of the Unani Medicine system.
As per PIB’s press release, the ministries aim to upgrade and extend Unani Medicine system services in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Silchar, and Lucknow.
The Ministry of Minorities Affair has granted Rs. 45.34 crores for this development under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) which is a (Centrally Sponsored Scheme) CSS.
The following grants have been proposed so far:
On March 2, 2023, an empowered committee of the Ministry of Minority Affairs considered these proposals.
As per the release, the CCRUM has already received Rs. 4.86 crores as the first instalment and accounts for the 25% of the total sanctioned cost for projects in Silchar, Lucknow, and Chennai.
The grant of NIUM, Bengaluru and the CCRUM project for Hyderabad will be released once their technicalities are confirmed and DPRs are approved.
Under the leadership of Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal senior ministry officials were conversing on this matter with the Ministry of Minority Affairs and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush had encouraged this matter with Union Minister of Minorities Affairs Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani.
The Ministry of Minorities Affairs for the first time has acknowledged offering financial assistance for the Unani Medicine system.
What Is Unani Medicine?
Among the seven Ayush systems, this is an alternative medicine that originated thousands of years ago in ancient Greece. It is now practised in India and uses herbal remedies to prevent and treat diseases.
In India, after allopathy, homoeopathy, Ayurveda, Unani is the fourth most popular and traditional medicine system.
It is based on the principle that the human body has self-healing power that needs to be boosted to get rid of diseases. Unani has proved to be highly effective for treating chronic ailments and diseases of the liver, skin, reproductive systems, musculoskeletal and immunological disorders.