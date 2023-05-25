Ministry of Minority Affairs Grants Rs 45.34 Crores For Promotion Of Unani Medicine: Here Are The Details

The Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Ministry of Ayush have come together for the development of the Unani Medicine system.

As per PIB’s press release, the ministries aim to upgrade and extend Unani Medicine system services in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Silchar, and Lucknow.

The Ministry of Minorities Affair has granted Rs. 45.34 crores for this development under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) which is a (Centrally Sponsored Scheme) CSS.