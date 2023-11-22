No Water Tax Hike In Mumbai This Year As CM Orders Cancellation Of Civic Proposal

In a huge relief for Mumbaikars, a proposal for water tax revision has been cancelled by the city civic body on the directives of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"As per the instructions given by the Chief Minister to civic chief I S Chahal to cancel the proposal for water tax revision submitted by the Hydraulic Engineering Department, the civic body is making it clear that there will be no increase in water tax this year," as per a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday evening.