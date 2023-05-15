MG Comet EV Booking Begins - Here's How You Can Book The 'No-Nonsense Car' Starting At Rs 7.98 Lakh
MG Motors India has officially started the online booking of the new Comet EV. Termed as 'The No-Nonsense Car', MG Motors had announced that the e-booking for their new car will begin at 12 noon on May 15.
The Comet EV starting price is around 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom price) and comes in three variants Pace, Play and Plush with Pace priced at Rs 7.98 lakh, Play priced at Rs 9.28 lakh, and Plush priced at Rs 9.98 lakh.
The new Comet EV will be available in five color options
Apple Green and Starry Black
Candy White and Starry Black
Starry Black
Aurora Silver
Candy White
The new MG Motors Comet EV can be booked by paying Rs 11,000.
So here's how you can book the new MG Motors Comet EV
How To Book MG Comet EV Online
Step 1: Visit the MG Motors India website by opening up this page https://www.mgmotor.co.in/vehicles/comet-ev-electric-car-in-india
Step 2: Click on the 'Book Now' tab, this will take you a new page (https://www.mgmotor.co.in/vehicles/comet-ev-electric-car-in-india/ebooking-vibe-check)
Step 3: Fill in the mandatory details (mobile number) to begin the e-booking process. Enter mobile number and click on 'Get OTP'
Step 4: Add the received OTP and click on Submit
Step 5: Select the variant of your choice, along with the exterior and interior color options.
Step 6: Now enter the Pincode of the city, once entered select the MG dealership of your choice from the dealership dropdown
Step 7: Add your First Name and Last Name and email id as well
Step 8: Confirm the booking amount shown and click on the 'Pay And Book Now' button