MG Comet EV Booking Begins - Here's How You Can Book The 'No-Nonsense Car' Starting At Rs 7.98 Lakh

MG Motors India has officially started the online booking of the new Comet EV. Termed as 'The No-Nonsense Car', MG Motors had announced that the e-booking for their new car will begin at 12 noon on May 15.

The Comet EV starting price is around 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom price) and comes in three variants Pace, Play and Plush with Pace priced at Rs 7.98 lakh, Play priced at Rs 9.28 lakh, and Plush priced at Rs 9.98 lakh.

The new Comet EV will be available in five color options

Apple Green and Starry Black

Candy White and Starry Black

Starry Black

Aurora Silver

Candy White

The new MG Motors Comet EV can be booked by paying Rs 11,000.



So here's how you can book the new MG Motors Comet EV