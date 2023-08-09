'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Campaign Launch On August 9; All You Need To Know
India initiates 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign for Independence Day; let's pay homage to Veers, check details here.
Ahead of Independence Day 2023, a nationwide 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign will be launched on Wednesday to pay tribute to the 'Veers' who laid down their lives for the country.
From August 9 to August 30, the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign will include programs at the village, and block levels, by local urban bodies, as well as state and national level.
According to a statement from Ministry of Culture, the campaign will include various programs across the country to remember the bravehearts
Shilaphalakams (memorial plaques) commemorating them will be installed in village panchayats.
This campaign is the concluding event of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which began on March 12, 2021 and has witnessed widespread public participation (Jan Bhagidari) with over 2 lakh programs organized across India, the statement said.
PM Modi recently announced this campaign during his Mann Ki Baat broadcast.
'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Campaign
The campaign will feature programs like the establishment of Shilaphalakams dedicated to freedom fighters and security forces, as well as initiatives like Panch Pran Pledge, Vasudha Vandan, Veeron ka Vandan which venerates the gallant sacrifices of our bravehearts.
Shilaphalakam or Memorial plaques saluting the spirit of sacrifice of local bravehearts from the village, panchayat, block, town, city, municipality etc. are to be erected across urban and rural areas.
It will have PM Modi's message with the names of those who have laid down their lives for the nation belonging to that region.
The Ministry said that an 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will be conducted, carrying soil from all corners of the country in 7500 kalash to create an 'Amrit Vatika' in Delhi.
This 'Amrit Vatika' will symbolize the commitment to 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'
To encourage mass participation (Jan-Bhagidari), a website, https://merimaatimeradesh.gov.in, has also been launched where people can upload selfies holding soil or an earthen lamp.
"By doing so, they take the pledge of Panch Pran, with focus to make India a developed country, eliminate the mentality of slavery, be proud of our rich heritage, uphold unity and solidarity, fulfil duties as citizens, and respect those who protect the nation," the statement said.
Once the pledge is taken, a digital certificate of participation can be downloaded from the website.
Duration Of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Campaign
The pan India campaign will start on August 9, with scheduled programs until Independence Day on August 15. Subsequent events will take place from August 16 onwards at block, municipality/corporation, and state levels.
The closing ceremony is scheduled for August 30, on the Kartavya Path, New Delhi in the presence of dignitaries.
The statement said that last year, “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme, became a grand success owing to participation of one and all. This year too, Har Ghar Tiranga will be celebrated between August 13 and 15. Indians everywhere can hoist the national flag, click selfie with the Tiranga and upload it on the Har Ghar Tiranga website.