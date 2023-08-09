'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Campaign Launch On August 9; All You Need To Know

Ahead of Independence Day 2023, a nationwide 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign will be launched on Wednesday to pay tribute to the 'Veers' who laid down their lives for the country.

From August 9 to August 30, the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign will include programs at the village, and block levels, by local urban bodies, as well as state and national level.

According to a statement from Ministry of Culture, the campaign will include various programs across the country to remember the bravehearts

Shilaphalakams (memorial plaques) commemorating them will be installed in village panchayats.

This campaign is the concluding event of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which began on March 12, 2021 and has witnessed widespread public participation (Jan Bhagidari) with over 2 lakh programs organized across India, the statement said.

PM Modi recently announced this campaign during his Mann Ki Baat broadcast.