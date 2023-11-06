MeitY Blocks Mahadev App, 21 Other Illegal Betting Platforms On ED's Request

"Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Sec 69A IT Act. However, they did not do so and no such request is made by the State Government while they have been investigating it for last 1.5 years. In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon. Nothing prevented Chhattisgarh Government from making similar requests," Chandrasekhar said.