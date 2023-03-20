Mega Kitchen To Serve Hygienic Midday Meal To 50,000 Government School Students

To serve hygienic midday meal to at least 50,000 students of government schools in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a mega centralised kitchen is being set up at Keitha village, an official said.

The foundation stone of the mega kitchen was laid by Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha on Sunday.

The kitchen is being set up by Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation Akshay Patra Foundation with the financial help of Central Coalfields Ltd. and Ramgarh district administration, an official said.

Sinha, who is also chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on finance, said that the kitchen is coming up on 2.5 acres of land at Keitha village along NH-33 in Ramgarh town, some 60 km from the state capital Ranchi.

"The centralised hi-tech kitchen aims to provide a fresh and hygienic midday meal to students, which will help fight malnutrition in underprivileged children and increase attendance," he said.