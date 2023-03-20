Mega Kitchen To Serve Hygienic Midday Meal To 50,000 Government School Students
The kitchen is being set up by non-profit organisation Akshay Patra Foundation with financial help of Central Coalfields Ltd
To serve hygienic midday meal to at least 50,000 students of government schools in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a mega centralised kitchen is being set up at Keitha village, an official said.
The foundation stone of the mega kitchen was laid by Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha on Sunday.
The kitchen is being set up by Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation Akshay Patra Foundation with the financial help of Central Coalfields Ltd. and Ramgarh district administration, an official said.
Sinha, who is also chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on finance, said that the kitchen is coming up on 2.5 acres of land at Keitha village along NH-33 in Ramgarh town, some 60 km from the state capital Ranchi.
"The centralised hi-tech kitchen aims to provide a fresh and hygienic midday meal to students, which will help fight malnutrition in underprivileged children and increase attendance," he said.
Central Coalfields Ltd has provided Rs 15 crore for the construction of the kitchen building.
"Central Coalfields Ltd has also sanctioned Rs 7 crore under corporate social responsibility for the operation of the kitchen for three years," said Balakrishna, Central Coalfields Ltd's general manager (welfare).
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding was recently signed between Central Coalfields Ltd., the district administration, and the Akshay Patra Foundation for setting up the kitchen.
Akshay Patra Foundation has been serving midday meals to a total of 21 lakh government schoolchildren from its 67 centrally located mega kitchens in 12 states, including neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, said regional president of Akshay Patra Foundation Vyomapada Dada.
"A midday meal prepared in centralised kitchen for each student costs Rs 13, of which the government provides Rs 6 and 100 grams of food grain. The gap of Rs 7 comes from donors, especially corporate companies," Vyomapada Dada said.
Madhavi Mishra, Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner, said that the administration has handed over the government land to the organization for a cause to serve hygienic food to government school children in Ramgarh district, which would certainly reduce the dropout ratio and increase attendance.