Matheran Receives Highest Rainfall In India On July 24; Check List Of Other Places

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet on Monday issued the list of top wettest places in India.

According to Skymet, the popular hill station Matheran in Maharashtra received 164 mm of rainfall, making it the wettest place in the country.

Following Matheran is Honnavar in Karnataka with 129 mm of rainfall. The third spot is taken by Valparai in Tamil Nadu with 111 mm of rainfall.

Mumbai's Santacruz suburb recorded a rainfall of above 100 mm on Monday. Check the full list below: