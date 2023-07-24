Matheran Receives Highest Rainfall In India On July 24; Check List Of Other Places
Private weather forecasting agency Skymet on Monday issued the list of top wettest places in India.
According to Skymet, the popular hill station Matheran in Maharashtra received 164 mm of rainfall, making it the wettest place in the country.
Following Matheran is Honnavar in Karnataka with 129 mm of rainfall. The third spot is taken by Valparai in Tamil Nadu with 111 mm of rainfall.
Mumbai's Santacruz suburb recorded a rainfall of above 100 mm on Monday. Check the full list below:
List Of Wettest Places In India
Take a look at the top wettest places in India. Check out if your city has made it to the list.#Monsoon2023 #Skymet #Rain #India #Maharashtra #Karnataka #TamilNadu #AndhraPradesh #Goa pic.twitter.com/RelfQVMsYd— Skymet (@SkymetWeather) July 24, 2023
Weather Forecast For July 24
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai in the last 24 hours and the weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the city, predicting moderate to heavy showers on Monday.
For the national capital, the IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Monday.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25.
(With PTI inputs)