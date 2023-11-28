Manual Drilling At Silkyara Tunnel Continues, Rescuers Five Meteres Away From Trapped Miners

Later, Chief Minister Dhami, while visiting the rescue operation site, said, "Pipe has gone in up to 52 metres. Earlier it was at 51 metres. It was pushed one metre further in my presence. It will be pushed two metres more to 54 metres after which one more pipe will be laid."

When asked whether there were hurdles on the way, he said steel and iron girders were not being encountered. "Stones are coming in the way but they are being broken using cutters," the chief minister said.