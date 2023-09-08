Manmohan Singh Backs India's Stand On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh backed the Narendra Modi government's stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying it did the "right thing" by putting India's sovereign and economic interests first.

"India has done the right thing in putting our sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace," Singh told The Indian Express in an interview ahead of the G20 Summit.

He said there is immense pressure on other nations to choose sides when two or more powers are caught in a conflict.