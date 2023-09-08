Manmohan Singh Backs India's Stand On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Singh says India "has a pivotal role to play in steering this new world order".
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh backed the Narendra Modi government's stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying it did the "right thing" by putting India's sovereign and economic interests first.
"India has done the right thing in putting our sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace," Singh told The Indian Express in an interview ahead of the G20 Summit.
He said there is immense pressure on other nations to choose sides when two or more powers are caught in a conflict.
Highlighting the turbulence in the international order in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the geopolitical rift between western nations and China, Singh said India "has a pivotal role to play in steering this new world order".
In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last year, Prime Minister Modi said, "This is not an era of war."
India has not joined western-led sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine last year. It has also stopped short of publicly condemning Moscow for the war while calling for a peaceful end to the conflict.
Singh also said he was "more optimistic" about India's future than worried, but that optimism is "contingent on India being a harmonious society".
"India's innate instinct is to welcome and celebrate diversity, which must be preserved," he said.