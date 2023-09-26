ADVERTISEMENT
Manipur Internet Services Suspended For Five Days Following Protests In Imphal
The police action left 45 students, many of them girls, injured, officials said.
The Manipur government on Tuesday reimposed the ban on internet services for the next five days, soon after police baton-charged students in Imphal during a demonstration against the alleged kidnapping and death of two youths.
"The state government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7:45 pm of October 1, 2023," a notification said.
