Manipur: AFSPA Extended For Six Months In Hill Areas

BQPrimeNationManipur: AFSPA Extended For Six Months In Hill Areas
Hill areas of Manipur were again placed under the stringent Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act while 19 police stations mainly comprising areas in the valley have been kept out of its purview.

27 Sep 2023, 4:29 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Temporary Shelter Homes for displaced families in Manipur. (Source: CMO)</p></div>
Temporary Shelter Homes for displaced families in Manipur. (Source: CMO)

In an official notification issued on Wednesday, it was stated that "Governor of Manipur hereby accords approval to declare the entire state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations...as 'Disturbed Area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023."

The police station areas where the Disturbed Areas Act has not been imposed are Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Pastol, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingagng, Lamlai, Iribung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakchin and Jirbam.

