Man Claims Responsibility For Blasts At Religious Gathering In Kerala On Video

A man claiming to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses put up a video message on a social media platform claiming responsibility for the multiple blasts at a Christian religious gathering, at Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday morning.

Identifying himself as Martin in the video, which was aired on various TV channels, the man alleged that he took the decision as the teachings of the organisation were "seditious." No one from the organisation has reacted to his allegations.