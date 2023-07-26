Maharashtra Weather Update, July 27: IMD Issues 'Red' And 'Orange' Alert For These Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at a few places on Thursday.

IMD's Mumbai Centre has issued a Red' alert for Ratnagiri district predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The weather bureau has also issued a 'Red' alert for Pune and Satara districts and an 'Orange' alert for Palghar district.

Here's the weather forecast for July 27 for other districts of Maharashtra: