Maharashtra Weather Update, July 27: IMD Issues 'Red' And 'Orange' Alert For These Districts
The weather bureau has also issued a 'Red' alert for Pune and Satara districts and an 'Orange' alert for Palghar district.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at a few places on Thursday.
IMD's Mumbai Centre has issued a Red' alert for Ratnagiri district predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.
The weather bureau has also issued a 'Red' alert for Pune and Satara districts and an 'Orange' alert for Palghar district.
Here's the weather forecast for July 27 for other districts of Maharashtra:
Maharashtra Rain Forecast For July 27
Sindhdurg:
'Orange' Alert, Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places - Very Likely
Dhule:
'Yellow' Alert, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds. - Very Likely
Nandurbar:
'Yellow Alert', Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) at one or two places - Very Likely
Jalgaon:
'Green Alert', Light to Moderate rain/Thundershowers - Very Likely
Nasik:
'Yellow Alert', Heavy rainfall & Thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places in ghat areas. - Very Likely
Ahmednagar:
'Green' Alert, Light to Moderate rain/Thundershowers - Very Likely
Kolhapur:
'Orange Alert', Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas. - Very Likely
Nagpur:
'Orange Alert' Extremely heavy rainfall with thunders and lightnings at isolated places - Very Likely
Check the full weather forecast here
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the above period, IMD said.
Increase in rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Marathwada with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.