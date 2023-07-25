Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For These Districts For July 26

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre on Tuesday issued an 'Orange' alert for the Maharashtra capital and its neighbouring Palghar and Thane districts for July 26 predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

A 'Red' alert has been issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

IMD said that the Pune district is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the ghat areas in the next two days.

Here's the weather forecast for July 26 for other districts of Maharashtra: