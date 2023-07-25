Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For These Districts For July 26
An 'Orange' alert has been issued for Mumbai predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre on Tuesday issued an 'Orange' alert for the Maharashtra capital and its neighbouring Palghar and Thane districts for July 26 predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
A 'Red' alert has been issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.
IMD said that the Pune district is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the ghat areas in the next two days.
Here's the weather forecast for July 26 for other districts of Maharashtra:
Maharashtra Rain Forecast For July 26
Sindhudurg
'Orange' Alert, Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places - Very Likely
Dhule
'Green' Alert, Light to moderate rain / Thundershowers - Very Likely
Nandurbar
'Green' Alert, Light to moderate rain / Thundershowers - Very Likely
Jalgaon
'Yellow' Alert, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at one or two places - Very Likely
Nasik
'Yellow' Alert, Heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas - Very Likely
Ahmednagar
'Yellow' Alert, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at one or two places - Very Likely
Kolhapur
'Yellow Alert', Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas - Very Likely
Satara
'Red Alert', Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas -Very Likely
Nagpur
'Yellow Alert', Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
Despite issuing an 'Orange' alert for Mumbai on Tuesday, most parts of the city witnessed overcast sky with moderate rains in the morning.
After a heavy downpour last week, the rain intensity has reduced in Mumbai since Sunday.
The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 30.81mm, 55.78 mm and 55.20 mm, respectively, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday, according to PTI.