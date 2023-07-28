Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For Few Districts; Check Weather Forecast
A 'Yellow' alert predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued for Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.
The citizens of Mumbai are likely to get relief from heavy rains as India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rains for the next few days.
IMD's Mumbai centre on Friday issued a 'Green' alert for the Maharashtra capital. A 'Yellow' alert predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued for Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.
Maharashtra Rain Forecast For July 29
Sindhudurg: 'Yellow' Alert - Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely.
Dhule: 'Green' Alert - Light rain - Very likely
Nandurbar: 'Green' Alert - Light rain - Very likely
Jalgaon: 'Green' Alert - Light rain - Very likely
Nasik: 'Green' Alert - Light to moderate rain - Very likely
Ahmednagar: 'Green' Alert, Light rain - Very Likely
Kolhapur: 'Yellow Alert' - Heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas - Very Likely
Satara: 'Yellow Alert' - Heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas - Very Likely
Nagpur: 'Yellow Alert' - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at one or two places- Very Likely
Pune: 'Yellow Alert' - Heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas - Very Likely
Check Maharashtra's weather forecast for the next four days here
Maharashtra Rainfall News
Most parts of Mumbai received light rains with occasional spells of moderate to heavy showers on Friday. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city.
Raigad district witnessed heavy showers in 24 hours, with five talukas recording more than 200 mm rainfall, an official told PTI on Friday.
As per the data shared by the district authorities, the district recorded 164.7 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 10 am.
Uran, Alibag, Pen, Panvel and Murud saw more than 200 mm rain, while Roha recorded the lowest 140.6 mm in 24 hours, the data revealed.
Heavy rains have been lashing most parts of Nanded district in Maharashtra with Dabhad circle in Ardhapur taluka recording more than 255 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Friday morning.
Nanded has received excess rainfall so far this season as it recorded 148.7% rainfall, news agency PTI reported.
Several people living in flood-prone areas were shifted to safer places on Thursday due to incessant rains.
Other parts of Marathwada district have recorded above-average rainfall with Osmanabad at 102%, Latur at 101.6% and Hingoli at 109.1%.
(With PTI inputs)