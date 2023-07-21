Maharashtra Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai; Check IMD's Rainfall Forecast Till 24

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts on Friday.

Authorities have declared holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar and Thane in view of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for very heavy rains.

The IMD forecast issued on Thursday said ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and Thane over the next 48 hours, PTI quoted an official as saying.

An IMD press release dated July 20 said that due to active monsoon conditions, the enhanced rainfall activity is very likely to continue over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 4-5 days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the above period, IMD said.

An increase in rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Marathwada with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.