Maharashtra Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai; Check IMD's Rainfall Forecast Till 24
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts on Friday.
Authorities have declared holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar and Thane in view of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for very heavy rains.
The IMD forecast issued on Thursday said ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and Thane over the next 48 hours, PTI quoted an official as saying.
An IMD press release dated July 20 said that due to active monsoon conditions, the enhanced rainfall activity is very likely to continue over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 4-5 days.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the above period, IMD said.
An increase in rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Marathwada with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Maharashtra Weather Forecast And Rainfall Warning
Districts : Mumbai
July 21 : Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very likely
July 22 : Yellow Alert
Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very likely
July 23 : Yellow Alert
Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very likely
July 24 : Green Alert
Moderate rain - Very likely
District : Thane
July 21 : Red Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very likely
July 22 : Yellow Alert
Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
July 23: Yellow Alert
Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very likely
July 24 : Yellow Alert
Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very likely
District : Pune
July 21 : Red Alert
Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas - Very Likely
July 22 : Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas - Very Likely
July 23 : Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas - Very Likely
July 24 : Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas - Very Likely
Maharashtra Weather Forecast For July 21 to July 24
Source : IMD Website
