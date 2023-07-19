Maharashtra Weather News: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Mumbai, Thane And Other Districts

BQPrimeNationMaharashtra Weather News: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Mumbai, Thane And Other Districts
For Mumbai, the weather agency issued a 'Yellow' alert on July 20 forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places.

19 Jul 2023, 4:07 PM IST
Source: Malhar Garud/Unsplash

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and its neighbouring districts on Wednesday morning as the weather department issued 'Orange' and 'Red' alerts.

PTI reported that overnight heavy downpours have caused several rivers in Maharashtra’s Konkan region to swell and trigger flood-like situations, prompting authorities to relocate people in a few towns and villages to safer areas.

With more rains expected in coastal Maharashtra in the next couple of days, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar instructed officials to relocate people in several parts of Chiplun town of Ratnagiri district due to the rising level of Vashisthi river.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it has deployed 12 teams across Maharashtra – 5 teams in Mumbai, and one team each in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur Sangli, Nagpur and Thane districts.

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre has issued an 'Orange' alert for Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 20.

For Mumbai, the weather agency has issued a 'Yellow' alert forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Take a look at the weather forecast for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts.

District: Mumbai 

July: 20 - Yellow Alert

Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

July: 21 - Yellow Alert

Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

July: 22 - Green Alert

Moderate rain - Very Likely

July: 23 - Green Alert

Moderate rain - Very Likely

District : Thane 

July: 20 - Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

July: 21 - Yellow Alert

Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

July: 22 - Yellow Alert

Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

July: 23 -Yellow Alert

Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

District : Palghar

July: 20 - Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places - Very Likely

July: 21 - Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

July: 22 - Green Alert

Moderate Rain - Very Likely

July: 23 - Yellow Alert

Moderate Rain - Very Likely

District : Raigad 

July 20 - Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

July 21 - Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

July 22 - Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

July 23 - Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

District : Ratnagiri 

July 20 - Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

July 21 - Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

July 22 - Yellow Alert

Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very likely

July : 23 - Orange

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

Maharashtra Weather Forecast: July 19 To July 23 

Source: IMD

Source: IMD

Source: IMD

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Source: IMD

Check the Weather forecast for all districts in Maharashtra here.

(With PTI inputs)

