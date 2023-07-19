Maharashtra Weather News: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Mumbai, Thane And Other Districts

With more rains expected in coastal Maharashtra in the next couple of days, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar instructed officials to relocate people in several parts of Chiplun town of Ratnagiri district due to the rising level of Vashisthi river.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it has deployed 12 teams across Maharashtra – 5 teams in Mumbai, and one team each in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur Sangli, Nagpur and Thane districts.

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre has issued an 'Orange' alert for Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 20.

For Mumbai, the weather agency has issued a 'Yellow' alert forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Take a look at the weather forecast for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts.