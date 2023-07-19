Maharashtra Weather News: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Mumbai, Thane And Other Districts
For Mumbai, the weather agency issued a 'Yellow' alert on July 20 forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and its neighbouring districts on Wednesday morning as the weather department issued 'Orange' and 'Red' alerts.
PTI reported that overnight heavy downpours have caused several rivers in Maharashtra’s Konkan region to swell and trigger flood-like situations, prompting authorities to relocate people in a few towns and villages to safer areas.
With more rains expected in coastal Maharashtra in the next couple of days, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar instructed officials to relocate people in several parts of Chiplun town of Ratnagiri district due to the rising level of Vashisthi river.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it has deployed 12 teams across Maharashtra – 5 teams in Mumbai, and one team each in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur Sangli, Nagpur and Thane districts.
India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre has issued an 'Orange' alert for Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 20.
For Mumbai, the weather agency has issued a 'Yellow' alert forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Take a look at the weather forecast for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts.
What Is A Gigafactory? BQ Explains
District: Mumbai
July: 20 - Yellow Alert
Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
July: 21 - Yellow Alert
Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
July: 22 - Green Alert
Moderate rain - Very Likely
July: 23 - Green Alert
Moderate rain - Very Likely
District : Thane
July: 20 - Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
July: 21 - Yellow Alert
Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
July: 22 - Yellow Alert
Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
July: 23 -Yellow Alert
Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
District : Palghar
July: 20 - Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places - Very Likely
July: 21 - Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
July: 22 - Green Alert
Moderate Rain - Very Likely
July: 23 - Yellow Alert
Moderate Rain - Very Likely
District : Raigad
July 20 - Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
July 21 - Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
July 22 - Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
July 23 - Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
District : Ratnagiri
July 20 - Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
July 21 - Orange Alert
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
July 22 - Yellow Alert
Heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very likely
July : 23 - Orange
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
Maharashtra Weather Forecast: July 19 To July 23
Source: IMD
Source: IMD
Source: IMD
Source: IMD
Check the Weather forecast for all districts in Maharashtra here.
(With PTI inputs)