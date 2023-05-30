Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 Results To Be Out Soon On mahahsscboard.in, How To Check Scorecard

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon declare the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result for class 10th students.

Last year, the Maharashtra Board 10th Class Result was released on 17th June 2022 at 1 pm and the overall pass percentage was 96.94%.

The Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will be announced on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will be available on mahahsscboard.in.

Every year, around 15 lakh students wait for their Maharashtra Class 10 results.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Board declared the result of the HSC final exam on 25 May. Overall pass percentage of HSC was 91.25%.