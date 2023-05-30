Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 Results To Be Out Soon On mahahsscboard.in, How To Check Scorecard
On May 25, MSBSHSE had announced HSC exam results. It is likely that Class 10 will be released in the coming week.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon declare the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result for class 10th students.
Last year, the Maharashtra Board 10th Class Result was released on 17th June 2022 at 1 pm and the overall pass percentage was 96.94%.
The Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will be announced on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will be available on mahahsscboard.in.
Every year, around 15 lakh students wait for their Maharashtra Class 10 results.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Board declared the result of the HSC final exam on 25 May. Overall pass percentage of HSC was 91.25%.
How To Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023?
To check the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023, students must check the direct link of Maharashtra Class 10th Results on the official website. Here are some steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023
Visit the official website of the MSBSHSE which is mahresult.nic.in/.
Click on the link that reads latest announcement on the homepage
Click on SSC Result 2023
Enter roll number and mother's first name
Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 will flash on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra Class 10th Results 2023 mark sheet for further reference
How To Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 via SMS
If the website is loading slow due to many students trying to log in, they can also check the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 via SMS. To check Maharashtra Class 10th Results via SMS, here are the steps to follow
Open a new SMS on your phone.
Type MHSSC<space> Seat Number.
Send the message to 57766
Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 will be available
How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 scorecard via Digilocker app?
Step 1: Log in to the DigiLocker App.
Step 2: Add your Aadhaar card number, if required to register.
Step 3: Select 'Pull Partner Documents' from the left sidebar.
Step 4: Choose 'Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education' from the dropdown menu.
Step 5: Select the document type - here its the SSC result.
Step 6: Enter the year of passing and roll number on the screen.
Step 7: Click on download to get your Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Compartmental Exams
If students have failed after checking their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023, they have to appear for the Maharashtra Board compartmental exam. The applications for the exam will be available on the official website of the board after the MSBSHSE Class 10 Result of the regular exam have been announced. The exam is usually held in September 2023.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Rechecking/Reevaluation
If students are not happy with their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023, the Maharashtra Board provides an option of rechecking and revaluation process for students. The applications for the rechecking and revaluation process will be available on the board's official website after the Maharashtra Class 10th Results are announced. If there are any changes in the erstwhile declared Maharashtra Class 10th Results, students will be notified later.
This year, a total of 15,77,256 students enrolled to appear for the SSC exams. The exams were conducted across 5,033 exam centres. The overall number of applicants who appeared for the exams was 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls.