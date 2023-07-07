Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Check IMD's 4-Day Weather Forecast For Mumbai, Pune, And Other Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that due to active monsoon conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2-3 days with gradual reduction thereafter

In a press relase dated July 6, the weather agency said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over these regions during the above period.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall is also expected over parts of Marathwada and parts of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2 days.