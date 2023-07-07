Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Check IMD's 4-Day Weather Forecast For Mumbai, Pune, And Other Districts
IMD said enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Maharashtra during next 2-3 days.
The Indian Meteorological Department has said that due to active monsoon conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2-3 days with gradual reduction thereafter
In a press relase dated July 6, the weather agency said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over these regions during the above period.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall is also expected over parts of Marathwada and parts of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2 days.
IMD Weather Update For Maharashtra
District: Mumbai
JULY 7 - Friday
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
JULY 8 - Saturday
Moderate rain - Very Likely
July 9 - Sunday
Moderate rain - Very Likely
July 10 - Monday
Light to moderate rain - Very Likely
District: Thane
JULY 7 - Friday
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
JULY 8 - Saturday
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
July 9 - Sunday
Moderate rain - Very Likely
July 10 - Monday
Light to moderate rain - Very Likely
District: Pune
JULY 7 - Friday
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas- Very Likely
JULY 8 - Saturday
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas- Very Likely
July 9 - Sunday
Heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas- Very Likely
July 10 - Monday
Light to moderate rain- Very Likely
District: Kolhapur
JULY 7 - Friday
Heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas- Very Likely
JULY 8 - Saturday
Moderate rain - Very Likely
July 9 - Sunday
Light to moderate rain - Very Likely
July 10 - Monday
Light to moderate rain - Very Likely
District: Palghar
JULY 7 - Friday
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
JULY 8 - Saturday
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely
July 9 - Sunday
Moderate rain - Very Likely
July 10 - Monday
Moderate rain - Very Likely
Check Weather Forecast For All The Districs In Maharashtra Here