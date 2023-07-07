BQPrimeNationMaharashtra Monsoon Update: Check IMD's 4-Day Weather Forecast For Mumbai, Pune, And Other Districts
ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Check IMD's 4-Day Weather Forecast For Mumbai, Pune, And Other Districts

IMD said enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan & adjoining Ghat areas of Maharashtra during next 2-3 days.

07 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that due to active monsoon conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2-3 days with gradual reduction thereafter

In a press relase dated July 6, the weather agency said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over these regions during the above period.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall is also expected over parts of Marathwada and parts of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2 days.

IMD Weather Update For Maharashtra

District: Mumbai

JULY 7 - Friday

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

JULY 8 - Saturday

Moderate rain - Very Likely

July 9 - Sunday

Moderate rain - Very Likely

July 10 - Monday

Light to moderate rain - Very Likely

District: Thane

JULY 7 - Friday

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

JULY 8 - Saturday

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

July 9 - Sunday

Moderate rain - Very Likely

July 10 - Monday

Light to moderate rain - Very Likely

District: Pune

JULY 7 - Friday

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas- Very Likely

JULY 8 - Saturday

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas- Very Likely

July 9 - Sunday

Heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas- Very Likely

July 10 - Monday

Light to moderate rain- Very Likely

District: Kolhapur

JULY 7 - Friday

Heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas- Very Likely

JULY 8 - Saturday

Moderate rain - Very Likely

July 9 - Sunday

Light to moderate rain - Very Likely

July 10 - Monday

Light to moderate rain - Very Likely

District: Palghar

JULY 7 - Friday

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

JULY 8 - Saturday

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places - Very Likely

July 9 - Sunday

Moderate rain - Very Likely

July 10 - Monday

Moderate rain - Very Likely

Check Weather Forecast For All The Districs In Maharashtra Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT