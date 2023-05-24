Maharashtra HSC Result To Be Announced On May 25; Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 12th Result
The Maharashtra 12th Board Exam 2023 was held from February 21 to March 21, 2023.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 12th or HSC exam results at 2 pm on Thursday, May 25.
As per an official notification, students can check their results on the following websites:
mahresult.nic.in
hsc.mahresults.org.in
hscresult.mkcl.org
To Check Maharashtra HSC Board Results 2023?
Visit any of the following three websites -
On the home page, locate and click on the "Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2023" link.
Enter the required login details and click on the submit button.
The result will be promptly displayed on the screen.
As per media reports, a total of 14,57,293 candidates - 7,92,780 boys and 6,64,441 girls - had registered for the exam.
Maharashtra Board 12th Results 2022
Last year, girls performed better than boys in the Maharashtra Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.
A total of 94.22 % of students state board's Higher Secondary Education (HSC) passed the exams. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 %, while that of boys was 93.29 %.
A total of 14,59,664 students registered for the exams. Out of the registered students, 14,39,731 students appeared for the exams and 13,56,604 of them passed, news agency PTI reported.