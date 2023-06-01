ADVERTISEMENT
Maharashtra Class 10th SSC Result 2023 Date And Time Announced; Details Here
The Maharashtra board is expected to conduct a press conference to declare the results.
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education is set to announce the class 10 results, also known as MSBSHSE SSC results on Friday, June 2. The results will be available at 1 PM on the board's official website - www.mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education is set to announce the class 10 results, also known as MSBSHSE SSC results on Friday, June 2.
The results will be available at 1 PM on the board's official website - www.mahresult.nic.in
The Maharashtra board is expected to conduct a press conference to declare the results.
Following the announcement, students can access their results starting from 1 PM.
Other websites to check the SSC 10th results - sscresult.mkcl.org, and ssc.mahresults.org.in
This year, 15,77,256 candidates, including 3,54,493 from Mumbai alone, registered for the Maharashtra state board exams. 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls appeared for the exams held across 5,033 centers.
