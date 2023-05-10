Maharashtra: CIDCO Appointed New Town Development Authority Of Jalna-Kharpudi Project

The Maharashtra government has appointed the City Industrial and Development Corporation as the "New Town Development Authority" for the Jalna-Kharpudi area project in Jalna district, the town planning body said on Wednesday.

This will be the 11th new town project to be developed by CIDCO in the state, an official release said.

It said that CIDCO had requested that the government appoint it as a special planning authority to develop the Jalna-Kharpudi area. Accordingly, after consultation with the state town planning authorities, the government decided to declare the said area "New Town" and CIDCO as the 'Jalna-Kharpudi New Town Development Authority,' it said.

CIDCO has started the preparation of the financial feasibility report of the project.

As per the release, CIDCO has developed various towns, including New Aurangabad, New Nashik, Oros (in Sindhudurg), and the Vasai-Virar subregion (Palghar).