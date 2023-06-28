Maharashtra Cabinet Decisions: Versova-Bandra Sea Link & Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be Renamed

Various decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with cabinet members attended the meeting held at Sahyadri State Guest House.

Versova-Bandra Sea Bridge named after 'Swatantryveer Savarkar'

Mumbai Trans Harbor Link Road named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shivdi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu'.

'Hindu Hrudayamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana' at 700 places in the state; 210 crore approved.

Bhama will cancel the canals of Askhed project to benefit farmers of three .

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojana will be jointly implemented. 2 crore cards will be distributed with health cover up to 5 lakhs.

Substantial increase in pension in Sanjay Gandhi, Shravanbal Yojana.

Corporation for the Welfare of Unorganised Workers to be formed.

Second Phase of the Nanaji Deshmukh Agricultural Sanjeevani Project starts.

A grand monument of the Marathwada liberation struggle will be erected at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). Cabinet approves Rs 100 crore.

Plot to be acquired in Dharavi for the Mumbai Metro 3 route

Desilting of 1648 km of rivers in the state for flood prevention.

Courts to be built at Mukhed, Umarkhed, Chikhaldara, Mahad, Harsul, Warood, and Phaltan.

Engineering Colleges in the state will have an up-to-date infrastructure.

Promotion of cluster of micro, small and medium enterprises; Agreement with SIDBI for infrastructure.

Eligibility criteria for the huts and stall owners to be included under the BDD Chawl redevelopment project.

3552 crore approved for new broad gauge railway line from Jalna to Jalgaon.

New Government Colleges at 9 places in the State. 4365 crore expenditure approved.

Government College of Agriculture at Buldana will be built.

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana will now be implemented in 143 civic local bodies.

Free uniforms will also be given to children of parents below the poverty line.

Approval of dams in Deola, Vaijapur taluka.

Citrus estate for citrus fruits in Chandur Bazar taluka.

Sir J. J. College of Arts and Architecture is now a recognised university

Approval of Gangapur Upsa Irrigation Scheme.

One year extension for submission of Caste Validity Certificate in Gram Panchayat Elections.

Families of fishermen captured by Pakistan will be helped.