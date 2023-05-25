Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 Declared; Result Link At 2 PM: How To Check MSBSHSE 12th Result 2023
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the HSC Results 2023.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the much-awaited Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2023 on Thursday at 11 AM.
Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examination can access their results on the official website at 2 PM.
How To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2023?
Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at mahahsscboard.in.
On the home page, you will see a link to the results.
Enter your login details as prompted and click on the submit button.
The result will be displayed on the screen.
Verify your result and consider downloading the page for future reference.
91.25% of students who appeared for the Maharashtra HSC 12th exam have passed this year. As per media reports, girls have outperformed boys this year with a pass percentage of 95.35% compared to the 93.29% scored by boys.
Over 14 lakh students participated in the Maharashtra HSC board examination this year. The Class 12 exams were conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023, across the state. Candidates eagerly anticipating their results can now check them by following a few simple steps.