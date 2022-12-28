Lumpy Skin Disease Claimed Lives Of 11,547 Cattle In 10 Months In Maharashtra: Government

As many as 1,78,072 cattle were infected by the lumpy skin disease in Maharashtra this year and 11,547 of them died as of October, the government has informed the state Legislative Council.

Deaths due to the viral disease which affects animals were reported in 291 tehsils of 33 districts (out of the total 36 districts in the state), Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said during the Question Hour on Tuesday.

Dr Manisha Kayande, Mahadeo Jankar, Eknath Khadse and others had raised the question.