Lonavala: Train Manager Saves Life Of A Passenger From Falling Down While Boarding, Watch Video

In June 2023, timely intervention of the Railway Protection Force's (RPF) staff saved the life of an aged male passenger who fell down on the platform at while trying to board a moving train. According to the officials, the passenger was trying to board the train but couldn't board properly. He might have fallen down and stuck between the moving train and the platform but the on-duty staff of Ranchi ran towards him and grabbed the passenger, preventing him from falling onto the track and saving him from a fatal incident

In June 2023, a senior ticket collector saved the life of a 73-year-old woman, who fell while boarding a moving train at Wadala station in Mumbai and got dragged by the train.

In April 2023, an alert woman Government Railway Police (GRP) constable saved the life of a 40-year-old female passenger who fell on the platform at Nallasopara station in Palghar district of Maharashtra while trying to board a local train.