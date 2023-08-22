Lonavala: Train Manager Saves Life Of A Passenger From Falling Down While Boarding, Watch Video
A train manager saved the life of a passenger who fell down on the platform at Lonavala station. Watch video here
The DRM, Central Railway Mumbai on Tuesday shared a video of Lonavala station where a train manager saved the life of a passenger who fell down on the platform while trying to board the train.
The incident occurred when a passenger was deboarding from the 18520 LTT-Vishakhapatnam DN Express. He was saved by the train manager of Mumbai division, identified as Prakash Ghumare. The DRM CR shared the video with a message that "passengers are kindly requested to board/deboard the train carefully."
Watch video here:
At Lonavala, Shri. Prakash Ghumare/Train manager of Mumbai division saved precious life of a passenger from falling down from 18520 LTT-Vishakhapatnam DN Express.— DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 21, 2023
Passengers are kindly requested to board/deboard the train carefully. pic.twitter.com/JCJiX9Lkji
Other incidents
In June 2023, timely intervention of the Railway Protection Force's (RPF) staff saved the life of an aged male passenger who fell down on the platform at while trying to board a moving train. According to the officials, the passenger was trying to board the train but couldn't board properly. He might have fallen down and stuck between the moving train and the platform but the on-duty staff of Ranchi ran towards him and grabbed the passenger, preventing him from falling onto the track and saving him from a fatal incident
In June 2023, a senior ticket collector saved the life of a 73-year-old woman, who fell while boarding a moving train at Wadala station in Mumbai and got dragged by the train.
In April 2023, an alert woman Government Railway Police (GRP) constable saved the life of a 40-year-old female passenger who fell on the platform at Nallasopara station in Palghar district of Maharashtra while trying to board a local train.