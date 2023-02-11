Lithium Reserve Found In J&K's Reasi Is Of Best Quality: Official

The country's first lithium reserve, found in Jammu and Kashmir, is of the best quality, a senior government official said on Saturday, as upbeat villagers expressed hope the discovery will bring them a bright future.

The 5.9-million ton reserve of lithium, a crucial mineral for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels, had been discovered in Reasi district by the Geological Survey of India.

"Lithium falls in the critical resource category which was not earlier available in India and we were dependent for its 100% import. The G3 (advanced) study of the GSI shows the presence of best quality lithium in abundant quantity in the foothills of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Salal village (Reasi)," Jammu and Kashmir Mining Secretary Amit Sharma told PTI.