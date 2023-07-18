List Of 26 Opposition Parties Attending Key Bengaluru Meet

The Shiv Sena, founded by Balasaheb Thackeray, split in June last year with a large chunk of MLAs led by Eknath Shinde joining hands with the BJP. After the 2019 Maharashtra polls, the Shiv Sena, then led by Uddhav Thackeray, had severed its ties with the BJP and joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.