LIC Announces Concessions For Victims Of Biparjoy Cyclone

In an effort to mitigate the hardships of those impacted by Cyclone Biparjoy, the country’s largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India has announced relaxations in claiming policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

LIC is reaching out to people to provide assistance, a press release quoted Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty as saying .

At the divisional level, nodal officers have been nominated to work with chiefs, secretaries and officers of the state government to ease the process. LIC has also created a portal link for online submission of claims arising from those impacted by the Cyclone Biparjoy.

Several towns and villages were battered as the Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall. Authorities stepped up efforts to restore electricity in the areas affected by the cyclone as well.