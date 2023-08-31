Kolkata Metro To Join London, Moscow, Berlin, Munich And Istanbul Metro In Elite Club; Here's How

Kolkata Metro is set to join the elite metro systems of London, Moscow, Berlin, Munich and Istanbul, which have composite aluminium third rail instead of those made of steel.

Kolkata Metro Railway, India’s first Metro built by Indian Railways on October 24, 1984, has been serving as a lifeline for Kolkata, the city of Joy for nearly 40 long years, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

In Kolkata Metro Railway, the power to Metro Rake is supplied to rolling stock at 750V DC through steel Third Rail.

The Third Rail Current Collector (TRCC) made of steel fitted on metro rake collects the current from the Third Rail. Kolkata Metro Railway has been using steel Third Rail for the last 40 years.

"Kolkata Metro Railway has now decided to use composite Aluminium Third Rail in all the upcoming corridors being undertaken for construction along with retro fitment in the existing corridor with steel Third Rail," the statement said.

"With this Metro Railway, Kolkata would become the member of elite club of London, Moscow, Berlin, Munich, and Istanbul Metro which have also shifted from steel Third Rail to Aluminium Third Rail," it added.