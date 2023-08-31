Kolkata Metro To Join London, Moscow, Berlin, Munich And Istanbul Metro In Elite Club; Here's How
Kolkata Metro is set to join the elite metro systems of London, Moscow, Berlin, Munich and Istanbul, which have composite aluminium third rail instead of those made of steel.
Kolkata Metro Railway, India’s first Metro built by Indian Railways on October 24, 1984, has been serving as a lifeline for Kolkata, the city of Joy for nearly 40 long years, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
In Kolkata Metro Railway, the power to Metro Rake is supplied to rolling stock at 750V DC through steel Third Rail.
The Third Rail Current Collector (TRCC) made of steel fitted on metro rake collects the current from the Third Rail. Kolkata Metro Railway has been using steel Third Rail for the last 40 years.
"Kolkata Metro Railway has now decided to use composite Aluminium Third Rail in all the upcoming corridors being undertaken for construction along with retro fitment in the existing corridor with steel Third Rail," the statement said.
"With this Metro Railway, Kolkata would become the member of elite club of London, Moscow, Berlin, Munich, and Istanbul Metro which have also shifted from steel Third Rail to Aluminium Third Rail," it added.
In this regard, Metro Railway Kolkata has floated a tender for replacement of existing Third Rail, in the first phase to cover the section between Dumdum to Shyambazar, the Ministry said.
In the second phase work would be taken up from Shyambazar to Central and J D Park to Tollygunge.
In the third phase, the section between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) to Kavi Subhash (New Garia) shall be taken up.
So, total 35 RKm main line steel Third Rail shall be replaced in stages.
Advantages Of Aluminium Composite Third Rail Over Steel Third Rail
Reduction in resistive current loss and improved Traction voltage level as the resistance of steel Third Rail is around six times higher than composite Aluminium Third Rail.
On average, for a 10 km corridor with the use of Aluminium composite, Third Rail would require 01 no. less Traction Substation compared to steel Third Rail i.e. a straight saving of approx Rs 210 Crores capital investment for a 35 km of Metro corridor.
The reduced voltage drop shall facilitate achieving faster acceleration with the same rake available with Kolkata Metro Railway.
Reduced maintenance and life cycle cost. The requirement of painting of Third Rail every 5 years may not be needed anymore. The frequency of measurement of Third Rail dimension may reduce significantly. There may be no possibility of damage due to rusting etc
Improvement in the efficiency of train operations.
Huge improvement in Energy Efficiency and reduction in carbon footprint.
Estimated energy saving using composite Aluminium Third Rail may be approximately 6.7 million units per annum.
Improved headway of the trains.