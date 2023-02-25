Kharge Pitches For Congress-Led Alliance To Take On BJP In 2024

A draft political resolution being discussed at the Congress' 85th plenary session said the Congress should go all out to identify, mobilise and align like-minded secular forces and it should include secular regional forces who agree with its ideology, stressing that emergence of any third force will provide advantage to the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance(NDA).

"There is an urgent need for a united opposition to take on the NDA on common ideological grounds."

In his address to the session in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Kharge said Rahul Gandhi's recent Bharat Jodo Yatra emerged as a strong voice against the unprecedented challenges that people face today.