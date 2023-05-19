Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Declared; Here's How To Check The Results Online

The official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced the Kerala Board SSLC Results 2023. To access the results, students need to visit the official website and provide their SSLC Roll Number in the designated result link. Follow these simple steps on the Kerala official website for easy access to check Kerala Class 10th results 2023.

Visit the official site of Kerala Board at keralaresults.nic.in

Click on Kerala SSLC Result 2023 direct link on the homepage.

Enter roll number or date of birth and search your results

Click on submit.

Your Kerala Class 10th results will be displayed on the screen