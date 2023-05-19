Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Declared; Here's How To Check The Results Online
The overall pass percentage stands at 99.70 per cent this year
Kerala Board SSLC Result 2023: The Kerala Board of Public Examination declared DHSE Kerala SSLC Results on May 19 at the official website. You can visit keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in to access results. The Kerala SSLC exams were held from March 9 to 29, 2023.
How To Check Kerala Class 10th results 2023?
The official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced the Kerala Board SSLC Results 2023. To access the results, students need to visit the official website and provide their SSLC Roll Number in the designated result link. Follow these simple steps on the Kerala official website for easy access to check Kerala Class 10th results 2023.
Visit the official site of Kerala Board at keralaresults.nic.in
Click on Kerala SSLC Result 2023 direct link on the homepage.
Enter roll number or date of birth and search your results
Click on submit.
Your Kerala Class 10th results will be displayed on the screen
Check Kerala SSLC Result 2023 results via SMS
If candidates encounter difficulties while accessing their Kerala SSLC Result 2023 through the official website link, they have the option to check their Kerala Class 10th results via SMS. Below are the steps to follow for checking the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 using this method:
Open a new SMS on your phone.
Type Kerala10 (Registration Number)
Send the message to 56263
Kerala Class 10th Results 2023 - Rechecking and Revaluation
If students are not happy with their Kerala SSLC Result 2023, they can opt for rechecking or reevaluation. Students can access the Kerala Board official website and submit an application to get their Kerala Class 10th results 2023 reevaluated.