KCET 2023 Result Likely To Be Out This Week; Here's How To Check KCET Result 2023
The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Exam 2023 will likely be announced on Wednesday, June 14.
The results were expected to be announced on Monday but indianexpress.com citing a source from the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) reported that the results will be announced on June 14.
Upon the release of the results on June 14, candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can access their scores on the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.
How To Check KCET Result 2023?
Open the official website using any internet-enabled device.
Navigate to the website and locate the latest notification for Karnataka CET Results 2023.
Click on the provided link to access a new page where candidates can log in using their valid information.
A new page will appear displaying the KCET Scorecard 2023.
Download the result in PDF format and save it for future reference.
KCET serves as a gateway for admission into various professional courses, including government share seats in Medical, Dental, Engineering, Indian systems of medicine and Homeopathy.
This year, a total of 2.60 lakh students registered for the KCET, with over 2.5 lakh students appearing for the examination held on May 20 and 22.
Among the registered candidates, 1.4 lakh were girls, and 1.21 lakh were boys. The KCET was conducted at 592 centres, including 121 centres located in Bengaluru.
Successful candidates who clear the written exam will be eligible for the upcoming counseling schedule, which will be released by the KEA.