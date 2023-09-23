Kasaragod To Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price, Timetable, Route & Stops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat trains on 24th September 2023 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. Out of these nine, will be Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express which will also be nation's first with the new orange-grey livery.

A blue-white color Vande Bharat Express is already operational on this same route but because of the highest passenger occupancy amongst all the Vande Bharat Express routes the railways have decided to introduce the new orange-grey train on this same route.

The Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express which will cover a distance of 574 km, is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to around 8 hours and 5 minutes.

The train will run on all 7 days except on Tuesday (while traveling from Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram) & Monday (while traveling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod).

The regular service of Kerala's second vande bharat express will start from September 26.