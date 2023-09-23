Kasaragod To Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price, Timetable, Route & Stops
Here's all you need to know about Kerala's 2nd Vande Bharat Express which will be flagged off on September 24.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat trains on 24th September 2023 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. Out of these nine, will be Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express which will also be nation's first with the new orange-grey livery.
A blue-white color Vande Bharat Express is already operational on this same route but because of the highest passenger occupancy amongst all the Vande Bharat Express routes the railways have decided to introduce the new orange-grey train on this same route.
The Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express which will cover a distance of 574 km, is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to around 8 hours and 5 minutes.
The train will run on all 7 days except on Tuesday (while traveling from Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram) & Monday (while traveling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod).
The regular service of Kerala's second vande bharat express will start from September 26.
Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express Train Number
Train Number 20631: Kasaragod to Trivandrum Central
Train Number 20632: Trivandrum Central to Kasaragod
Trivandrum Central is the station name of Thiruvananthapuram
Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express Route and Stops
Train Number 20631 starting from Kasaragod will halt at the following stations
Kannur
Kozhikkode
Tirur
Shoranur Jn.
Thrissur
Ernakulam Jn.
Alleppey
Kollam Jn.
Trivandrum Central
Train Number 20632 starting from Trivandrum Central will halt at the following stations
Kollam Jn.
Alleppey
Ernakulam Jn.
Thrissur
Shoranur Jn.
Tirur
Kozhikkode
Kannur
Kasaragod
Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express Time
As per the IRCTC schedule, the Vande Bharat Express starting from Kasaragod station will depart at 07:00 hrs and reach Trivandrum Central station at 15:05 hrs. During the return journey, the Vande Bharat Express starting from Trivandrum Central will depart at 16:05 hrs and reach Kasargod at 23:58 hrs.
Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express Train Timetable
Train Number 20631
Train Number 20632
Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price
The fare for an AC chair car from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram will be Rs 1555 (inclusive of Rs 364 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 2835 (inclusive of Rs 419 catering charges).
The fare for an AC chair car from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will be Rs 1515 (inclusive of Rs 323 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 2800 (inclusive of Rs 384 catering charges).
How to book train tickets for the new Orange-Grey Kerala Vande Bharat Express?
Passengers eager to travel by the new orange-grey livery Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express can book train tickets via the IRCTC web portal/app or by visiting the ticket booking counters at railway stations.
To book the tickets online via the IRCTC Rail Connect app, here are the steps that need to be followed:
Step 1: Go to the IRCTC e-ticketing website at irctc.co.in or use the IRCTC ticket booking app and log in to your existing account.
Step 2: Select 'Train' option
Step 3: Click on 'Book Ticket'
Step 4: Enter the 'From' and 'To' station names as Kasaragod/Trivandrum Central to Trivandrum Central/Kasaragod or any destination along the route.
Step 5: Select the departure date.
Step 6: Click on 'Search Trains'.
Step 7: Select the train with the train number 20631/20632.
Step 8: Select your chair car preference - Chair Car or Executive Chair Car.
Step 9: Fill in the passenger details and review them.
Step 10: Make the payment and get ready for your travel!
Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express Running Status
To check the live train running status of the Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, passengers can visit the NDTV's Rail Beeps website: https://www.ndtv.com/indian-railway/live-train-status and input the train numbers 20631/20632 to spot the live location of the train on a real-time basis.
A day before the inagural of the new orange-grey livery Vande Bharat Express, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav shared a glimpse of the new train on X (fka Twitter) and wrote, "#VandeBharat in new shades, soon in Kerala."
#VandeBharat in new shades, soon in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/MbtRwtsLkd— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 22, 2023