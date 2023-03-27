Karnataka Assembly Elections: Scrapped Muslim Quota Latest Flashpoint Between BJP And Congress

The Karnataka Cabinet’s decision to scrap the 4% reservation granted to Muslims under the 2B category in the OBC list has become the latest flashpoint between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the poll-bound state. While Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that the provision was only made to "appease the minority vote bank" of previous Congress governments, the Congress has promised to reinstate the quota when it comes to power in the state.



Shah, while speaking in Bidar, also welcomed the cabinet's decision to split this quantum equally between Vokkaliga and Veerashaiva-Lingayats at 2% each in jobs and admissions to educational institutions. "The reservation for minorities is not constitutionally valid. There is no provision in the Constitution to grant reservations based on religion. This Congress government did it for its appeasement politics and gave reservations to the minorities," Shah said.



The quota for Muslims was initiated by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda when he was the CM, but it was the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, set up in 1975 by former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs, that laid the groundwork for the move in discussions for decades, experts told BQ Prime. The Basavaraj Bommai government's latest cabinet decision places Muslims in the general category of the economically weak, alongside Brahmin, Jain, Aryavaishya, Nagarthas, and Modaliars of the state, where they would compete for a 10% quota and can no longer enjoy the benefits of being recognised among backward classes.

In Karnataka, religious minorities such as Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, and others come under the purview of reservation in the state under the 32% OBC quota, and the present reservation system covers over 90% of the state’s population.

Both the Congress and JD(S) have opposed the move, calling it "communally polarising" and "unconstitutional."