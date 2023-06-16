Karnataka: How To Apply For Gruha Jyothi Scheme Online? Check Registration Details Here
The beneficiaries will get a ‘zero bill’ starting August 1 (for electricity usage in July) if usage is within their entitlement.
The registration for Gruha Jyoti scheme in Karnataka will begin from Sunday, June 18 onwards, the state government has said.
The Congress government in the state was supposed to start the registration from Thursday onwards.
"The beneficiaries can register for the scheme on Seva Sindhu portal under a special custom-made page for the scheme (http://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in/)" the Energy Department of Karnataka said in a statement.
"Gruha Jyothi scheme provides provision for free electricity for every residential household of Karnataka whose monthly electricity usage is less than the average monthly consumption for the financial year 2022-23 + 10 per cent and within the 200 units limit," the statement read according to PTI.
Consumers with consumption of more than 200 units have to pay the bill in full, the department said.
The scheme is set to be launched on August 1, 2023. The beneficiaries will get a ‘zero bill’ starting August 1 (for electricity usage in July) if usage is within their entitlement.
How To Register For Gruha Jyoti Scheme?
Applicants can visit the official website
The website can be accessed from mobile phones/computers/laptops.
Beneficiaries will have to keep their Aadhar cards, Customer account ID (as mentioned in the electricity bill) ready for their registration.
The registration can also be done at ‘Bangalore One’, ‘Grama One’, ‘Karnataka One’ centres or at any electricity office.
For further information, contact any electricity office or call 24x7 helpline 1912.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 8 had said the ‘Gruha Jyoti’ free electricity scheme would be launched on August 1, while the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme that provides Rs 2,000 assistance per month to women identified as heads of families on August 17 or 18.
Both these schemes are part of five poll guarantees of the Congress.
According to PTI, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to simplify the application process for all guarantee schemes, and avoid asking unnecessary information and documents.
Also, if applications are rejected, appropriate reasons should be cited, he said, as he warned the officials against rejecting them for silly reasons.