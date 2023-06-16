Karnataka: How To Apply For Gruha Jyothi Scheme Online? Check Registration Details Here

The registration for Gruha Jyoti scheme in Karnataka will begin from Sunday, June 18 onwards, the state government has said.

The Congress government in the state was supposed to start the registration from Thursday onwards.

"The beneficiaries can register for the scheme on Seva Sindhu portal under a special custom-made page for the scheme (http://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in/)" the Energy Department of Karnataka said in a statement.

"Gruha Jyothi scheme provides provision for free electricity for every residential household of Karnataka whose monthly electricity usage is less than the average monthly consumption for the financial year 2022-23 + 10 per cent and within the 200 units limit," the statement read according to PTI.

Consumers with consumption of more than 200 units have to pay the bill in full, the department said.

The scheme is set to be launched on August 1, 2023. The beneficiaries will get a ‘zero bill’ starting August 1 (for electricity usage in July) if usage is within their entitlement.