Karnataka Hijab Ban: Girls Move SC For Permission To Take Exam In Headscarf

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, said it will 'take a call' on listing a plea to allow girls to sit for exams in Karnataka government schools while wearing the hijab.

Following the apex court's split verdict on the issue of the ban on wearing the headscarf, girls in hijab are not being permitted to take the exams scheduled to begin from March 9, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was told.

“They are wearing headscarf. If they are wearing headscarf they are not allowed inside the examination hall. Only on that limited aspect, the court may consider listing it on Monday or Friday,” said lawyer Shadan Farasat.