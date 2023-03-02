Karnataka Government Employees Withdraw Strike After 17% Hike In Basic Pay

Government employees in Karnataka on Wednesday withdrew their indefinite strike after the state government announced a 17% hike in basic salary as interim relief and constituted a committee on the pension scheme.

The employees had demanded interim relief of 40% increase in basic salary and revision of salaries as per the Seventh Pay Commission.

The order will be applicable to the employees of the local bodies under the state government and the government-aided educational institutions.

The local bodies will bear the expenses benefiting the employees working there.

The government also announced increasing the basic pension of state government employees by 17% from April 1, 2023.

On their demand to scrap the New Pension Scheme and revert to the Old Pension Scheme , the government said the committee under Additional Chief Secretary would study the feasibility.